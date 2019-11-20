The Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press office has officially moved out of its location at 105 South Street, Waunakee. We are now located at 204 Moravian Valley Rd., Suite F, Waunakee.
All Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press contact information will remain the same. You can reach Managing Editor Brian Sheridan at lpedit@hngnews.com or via phone at 608-729-3366. Sales Representative Tim Brubaker can be reached at tbrubaker@hngnews.com or 608-729-3365.
Sheridan will continue holding regular “office hours” around Lodi and Poynette to meet with people regarding news and event information, subscriptions, inquiries and more. Check the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press calendar in the future for times and locations for meeting with Sheridan in the area.
The Waunakee office will be open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. This office will be shared between the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press, Waunakee Tribune and DeForest Times-Tribune.
