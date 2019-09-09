Daniel R. “Dan” Jaeger, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1958 in Mankato, MN the son of Stanley and Ellen Jaeger. Dan graduated from DeForest High School in 1977. He worked for Wiedenbeck Inc. of Madison for 40 years until his retirement in 2018. Dan loved hunting, fishing, canning vegetables, cooking and grilling out. He also loved spending time with his family, playing cards and dice. Dan was a soft spoken gentleman with a big heart and beautiful soul. He is survived by his mother, Ellen; sister, Debra (James McCrary) Lopez; nephew, Jason (Courtney Ronken) Leatherberry; niece Amy (Dawn) Leatherberry; great-nephew, Cashton Leatherberry; and special friend of many years, Robin Greene-Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Jaeger. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Leeds Twp. The family would like to give a special thanks to Arlington EMS and especially Todd Youngs for his exceptional compassion and support.
