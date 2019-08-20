A lightning strike 57 years ago burned the United Methodist church in Merrimac to the ground. It was decided to have a grilled chicken BBQ to help raise funds to rebuild the church.
It was so successful that it has been taking place ever since and a new church was built. The reason for this year’s event on Aug. 24 mirrors the original because the growth of the church has caused them to start construction of an addition to the church. The church is located at 117 Church St. in Merrimac located conveniently across from the fire station.
The Grilled Chicken BBQ will be held Saturday Aug. 24, serving is from 4-7 p.m. In the event we run out of chicken, which rarely happens, we will need to stop selling the delicious chicken sooner. Hint: Come early if you can.
The menu includes one half chicken, fresh fruit salad, baked beans, potato salad, rolls and coffee or lemonade. For the little kids 10 and under we have a one quarter chicken for half the adult price.
We provide plastic bags on the tables so if you have more than you can eat their will be delightful leftovers for another meal. Irresistible desserts are available to purchase.
There is indoor and outdoor seating and in the event that you do not want to eat here we have carry outs. It is best to call ahead for carry outs the number is 608-493-2774 after 2:00 p.m. on the BBQ day.
There will be live music if we can talk the musicians into participating. See you in Merrimac at the Grilled Chicken BBQ on Aug. 24.
