As of a result of its lowest offensive output of the season on Dec. 27, the Lodi girls basketball team dropped a 55-33 non-conference decision to host Reedsburg.
The Blue Devils’ previous season-low was 44 in a loss to two-time defending state champion Marshall.
The loss dropped the Lady Blue Devils to 4-3 on the year.
Lodi’s offensive struggles began in the first half. They were held to just 14 points.
The Beavers used the defensive pressure to grab a 25-14 halftime lead.
The second half was much of the same as Reedsburg dictated the tempo of play.
The Beavers put together a 33-19 outburst in the second half.
Taylor Ripp was the only Blue Devil to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points.
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski both recorded seven points, while Sam Klann (two), Paige Walzer (three), Sam Mori (one) and Rylee Schneider (three) closed out the scoring.
Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney led all scorers with 16 points, while teammates Melissa Dietz and Mahra Wieman both contributed 15.
The Lady Blue Devils will kick off the new year with a non-conference road game at River Valley this Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will then return home for 7:30 p.m. games against Cambridge on Jan. 7 and Poynette on Jan. 9. The Poynette game will kick off the Capitol North Conference season.
