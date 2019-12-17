For the second straight week, the Lodi girls basketball team split a pair of non-conference games.
On Dec. 9, the Blue Devils earned a lopsided 74-36 victory over Portage.
The Lady Blue Devils had a much tougher time last Friday against two-time defending WIAA state champion Marshall. The visiting Cardinals pulled away for a 61-44 victory.
“There is a lesson learned from a loss,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “We need to play fearless, especially when we are competing against one of the top teams in Division 3. We are at our best when we play aggressive and win the 50/50 balls. This is something we did not do in this game. Fortunately, we will learn from this and will get better.”
The loss to Marshall dropped Lodi to 3-2 overall.
The Lady Blue Devils will hit the road this Thursday. They will play at Wisconsin Heights at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi 74
Portage 36
The Blue Devils turned in their best offensive effort of the season in the win over Portage. Their previous high was 67 points.
The Lady Blue Devils completely dominated the first half. They racked up 37 points and limited the Warriors to just 13.
Lodi put 37 more points on the scoreboard in the second half. The Blue Devils added 14 points to the final margin.
After going 8-for-12 from the field, Jaden Kolinski led Lodi with 22 points, while teammate Lauryn Milne was 8-for-15 for 20 points.
The Blue Devils got 10 points from Dylann Harrington, while Claire Kerr added nine.
Kolinski also led Lodi with eight rebounds, while Morgan McNeill added five.
Taylor Ripp and Paige Walzer both had five assists for the Blue Devils, while Kolinski recorded five steals.
Makenna Bisch led Portage with 20 points. No other Warrior had more than five points.
Marshall 61
Lodi 44
After having the best offensive night against Portage, the Lady Blue Devils had their lowest point total of the season against Marshall.
The Blue Devils struggled shooting the ball. They were just 15-for-50 shooting from the field.
Lodi was held to 16 points in the first half and trailed 27-16 at halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils played better offensively in the second half, but were still outscored 34-28.
Kolinski paced Lodi with 19 points, while Lauryn Milne finished with 14.
Ripp and Kolinski combined for 15 rebounds, while Milne and Kolinski both had three assists. Kolinski added a team-high four steals.
Marshall had Anna Lutz (18), Abby War (14) and Laura Nickel (12) score in double figures.
