A person was pronounced dead on Sunday after police responded to a crash in the Town of Westpoint.
According to a press release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a motor vehicle crash located on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road in the Town of Westpoint. The crash involved a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn that had collided with a motorcycle.
The operator of the farm tractor was not injured but the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the motorcyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash to clean up the roadway and conduct the crash investigation. At this time, neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash but the investigation will continue.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Lodi Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, UW Med flight, Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Fire Department, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Blystones Towing.
During the current harvest season, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind individuals operating farm equipment and the motoring public to use caution when traveling along our area roadways. Large numbers of heavy farm machinery are being operated on our roadways to finish the harvest. Please be patient and follow the rules of the roadway to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get home safely.
