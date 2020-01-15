For the fourth time this season, the Lodi prep wrestling team squared off against a ranked team in a non-conference dual. The Blue Devils traveled to Wisconsin Rapids, which is ranked No. 10 in Division 1, on Jan. 9.
For the fourth time, the Blue Devils fell to their ranked opponent. Wisconsin Rapids Cruised to a 56-20 victory.
“Although the result wasn’t what we wanted, it is awesome traveling to Wisconsin Rapids for a dual,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “Anytime you can get two of the most historic programs in the state together for a dual meet it’s a cool night. It was awesome for our guys to see the plaque of coach (Jack) Reinwand and recognize that we were wrestling where he grew up and where his wrestling career started.”
Earlier this season, Lodi lost to No. 4 Prairie du Chien, No. 7 Mineral Point and honorable mention Marshfield.
“Even our guys who lost, they went out and fought,” Endres said. “Through this tough part of the schedule that is all we ask, for guys to fight for their team and for themselves.”
The Blue Devils are 5-4 in duals this season.
Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a 12-0 lead behind a pin by 138-pounder Cole Ladick and a forfeit at 145. Ladick pinned Mason Marchand in 42 seconds.
Lodi got on the scoreboard when 152-pounder Colton Nicolay scored a 12-4 major decision over Zac Hamel.
The Red Raiders got the four points back when 160-pounder Wyler Lubeck defeated Jack Hansen 15-4.
Blue Devil 170-pounder Sawyer Helmbrecht cut the deficit to 16-10 after pinning Dakotah Braatz in 58 seconds.
Wisconsin Rapids took control of the dual with consecutive wins by 182-pounder Peter Rucker, 195-pounder Andrew Schutz and 220-pounder Josh Hansen. Rucker pinned Kyle Pickarts in 2:32, Schutz downed Ben Simplot 10-2 and Hansen stuck Brock Beyer in 3:18.
Bryce James (heavyweight) and Parker Heintz (106) had the final two wins for Lodi. James pinned Sam Scheidegger in 3:24, while Heintz blanked Lucas Bean 13-0.
The Red Raiders closed out the dual with wins by 113-pounder Preston Spray, 120-pounder Josh Black, 126-pounder Lukas Erickson and 132-pounder Ryan Sering.
Spray came away with a fall in 1:50 against Owen Breunig, while Black stuck Levi Ness in 1:26.
Erickson registered a fall in 2:37 against Dean Finney, while Sering pinned Zane Licht in 3:38.
The Blue Devils will continue to face some tough challenges this week. They will host Stoughton, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 1, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Lodi will compete in the Freedom Invite at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.