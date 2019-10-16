Led by No. 3 singles player Rachel Winters, the Lodi girls tennis team placed fifth at the WIAA Division 2 Edgewood Subsectional on Oct. 8.
Winters was the only Blue Devil to advance out of the subsectional.
Lodi finished fifth at the subsectional with eight team points.
McFarland led the subsectional with 20 points, while Edgewood and Lake Mills followed with 18 apiece.
Winters earned a pair of victories at the subsectional. She beat Wayland Academy’s Sophia Lama 6-2. 6-1 and then downed Lake Mills’ Molly Williams 6-4, 6-2.
Taylor Paar had the only other singles win for Lodi at the No. 4 spot. She opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Mayville’s Kayla Wiesner, but then had her season come to an end with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Luther Prep’s Charis Glende.
The Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player Dorothy Deans fell 6-2, 6-0 to Lake Mills’ Jena Smith in the opening round, while No. 2 Mya Bowman was tripped up by Edgewood’s Morgan Merckx 6-1, 6-0.
Olivia Lane and Lexy Karls had the only Blue Devil win in doubles play. The No. 3 duo defeated Luther Prep’s Jillian Micheel and Rachel Schoeneck 6-1, 6-2, but then lost 6-1, 6-2 to Lake Mills’ Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer.
At No. 1 doubles, Lodi’s Leah Beyer and Adriana Lee were knocked off by McFarland’s Gret Corcoran and Grace Henes 6-1, 6-7, 8-6.
The Blue Devils’ No. 2 duo of Alihah Sebert and Krista Mayberry dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 decision to Luther Prep’s Ana Glisper and Ana Goelzer.
Sectional
Winters lost both of her matches at the Luther Prep Sectional on Oct. 9.
In her first match at the sectional, Winters fell 6-3, 6-1 to Luther’s Kaylee Raabe. She then dropped a 6-2. 5-7, 7-5 heartbreaker to Aquinas’ Amelia Topolski.
Luther captured the sectional title with 34 points, followed in the top five by McFarland (32), Edgewood (30), Lake Mills (28) and Aquinas (24).
The WIAA state tournament got underway today and runs through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
