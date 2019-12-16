The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in search for the driver of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
According to a press release, State Patrol was involved in a pursuit with the vehicle after it was reported stolen out of West Baraboo. Troopers pursued the vehicle from approximately the area of Interstate 90 and County Highway CS until the suspect driver crashed near I-90 and Highway 60 in the Township of Arlington and then fled on foot. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.
The area was searched utilizing K9s and thermal imaging, however the suspect was not able to be located at that time.
On Wednesday Dec. 11, Columbia County dispatch received a call from a resident of rural Arlington reporting that a male was inside their home and told them he was thrown from a vehicle on I-90 and had minor injuries visible to the reporting party and wanted to use the homeowner’s phone. Deputies and State Troopers responded to this report and discovered that the person who was reportedly thrown from the vehicle was the same person who had fled troopers in the stolen vehicle the evening before.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the male suspect who originally fled troopers had entered into the reporting party’s home without their knowledge and had spent an unknown amount of time in an upstairs bedroom not far from a sleeping resident who was in a separate room. The homeowner explained to deputies that he had awoken on his couch to the male in his home standing in front of him. The homeowner also discovered that cash had been stolen from the home and was later found in the suspect’s pocket.
The male suspect was uncooperative with investigating deputies and refused to provide his name. It was later determined that the suspect had also been involved in an incident in Baraboo the day before, prior to the vehicle being reported as stolen, where he had been removed from a passenger bus after reportedly using drugs on that bus. He had provided law enforcement with a false name at that time and is believed to have stolen the vehicle after being released.
Through further investigation, the suspect was positively identified and found to be a 15 year old from Chicago.
Currently he is being held on charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, burglary of a residence and obstructing an officer. Additional charges may be filed through Sauk County at the conclusion of their investigation.
