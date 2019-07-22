State health officials announced recently at the Columbia County Health and Human Services Board meeting that the Columbia County Division of Public Health successfully passed the state’s health department review. As a result, Columbia County Division of Public Health will maintain their Level II status.
“Local public health staff help make their community a healthier place in which to live, play, work, and learn,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer. “The department has an actively engaged and supportive Health and Human Services Board. Columbia County does an excellent job of maintaining a strong Division of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Department by protecting and promoting the health of people in Columbia County.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is required to formally review the operations of all 86 Wisconsin local health departments at the county or municipality level at least every five years. The review establishes the health department as a level I, II or III agency. All agencies must meet the minimum requirements of a level I health department and agencies must provide an additional 7 to 14 programs or services to meet the requirements of a level II or III health department.
Columbia County Division of Public Health provides services important to the community, such as:
- Communicable disease prevention, investigation, control and surveillance
- Free immunizations for eligible children and adults
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
- Nurse-Family Partnership
- Free child restraint (car seat) inspections
- Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Training to prevent suicide
For information about Columbia County Division of Public Health, visit:
