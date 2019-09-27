Long-time rivals Lodi and Poynette met up one last time on the football field on Friday. With the WIAA realigning conferences next season, the Blue Devils and Pumas will go their separate ways after playing each other every year since 1987.
The final meeting turned into a lopsided affair, as Lodi rolled to a 42-7 Capitol North Conference victory on their Homecoming night.
The Blue Devils moved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North with the win.
The loss dropped the Pumas to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Poynette had a big start to the game. On the opening drive of the night, Puma quarterback Noah Stark threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bault.
However, the Blue Devils scored 42 unanswered points to close out the first half.
Lodi tied the game on its second drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Quinn Faust.
On the second play of the second quarter, the Blue Devils grabbed the lead, 13-7, on a 10-yard touchdown run by Colton Nicolay.
Nicolay then intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
Lucas Heyroth, Nicolay and Ben Simplot closed out the first half with touchdown runs to put the game away.
The Blue Devils outgained the Pumas 304-85 overall. Lodi rushed for 251 yards, while holding Poynette to minus-7.
For more on the game check back online and in next week’s paper.
