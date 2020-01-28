Board members of the Lodi Agricultural Fair recently attended the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention, which includes fairs throughout the entire state of Wisconsin.
Selected for the top honors were Greg Hochstein was selected for top honors for the Outstanding Fair Person Award, which is presented to the fair board member serving on the board for less than 12 years. Greg chairs the entertainment committee and coordinates rentals for the fair.
Hannah Taylor of Arlington, who serves as the 2019 Lodi Fairest of the Fair, placed in the top ten of her competition.
In addition, Eric Johnson of Lodi received the Hall of Fame Award. This award is presented to the fair board member serving over 12 years and Eric Johnson just started his 30th year on the Lodi Agricultural Fair Board.
Besides working on the livestock committee, Eric initiated the fair livestock scholarship program and invited community organizations to join the food court to fundraise for their organizations. The Lodi Agricultural Fair was also awarded Best Photo under the category of “A Child/Children at the Fair” which was taken by Cassie Meffert of Waunakee and the story of “Every Person Has a Fair Story,” written by Lori Ripp of Lodi, was also chosen for top honors.
The Lodi Agricultural Fair is 100% volunteer based.
