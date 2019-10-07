A commitment to supporting the community is a high priority at Lodi Utilities, the city’s locally owned, not-for-profit electric, water and waste water provider. Thus far, the utility contributed $2,500 in 2019 to support community causes, including:
- $1,000 donation to the School District of Lodi Greenhouse fund,
- $1,000 towards the Lodi Rotary Club’s effort to repair Susie’s stone basket,
- $250 towards Reach Out Lodi, and
- $250 towards Muirland Literacy Council’s Bedtime and Birthday Book Bags.
Funding for the School District Greenhouse will contribute to the purchase of water, fertilizer, and aquaponics systems as well as tables, cabinets, and other materials as needed. Such equipment allows the greenhouse to be used to its full potential. Lodi Utilities is proud to support the School’s greenhouse project, which is a great benefit to our community. Primarily, the greenhouse serves as a learning tool for agricultural and science classes. Through their courses, students grow produce, mums, poinsettias, bedding plants, and hanging baskets. These items are sold to community members and donated to local non-profit organizations. “Our donation of $1,000 towards equipment for the greenhouse is a gift that will continue providing for our community” said Kennan Buhr, Director of Operations.
Lodi Utilities is proud to contribute $1,000 to the Rotary Club to help save Susie’s Basket. Susie’s basket was last refurbished in 1972. As a local landmark, Susie’s Basket is an important part of Lodi’s history.
A total of $500 was donated towards initiatives at Reach Out Lodi. Lodi Utilities donated $250 to support the Reach Out Lodi mission: to support individuals and families struggling to provide for their basic living needs. Through donations, Reach Out Lodi purchases food, personal items, and clothing, which is in turn provided to the public at no cost. Additionally, $250 was donated to the Muirland Literacy Council’s project of Bedtime Book Bags and Birthday Book Bags. Bedtime Book Bags are pillowcases containing a new book, washcloth, toothpaste and a toothbrush. Birthday Book Bags include a book, birthday cake mix, frosting, and birthday candles. These items are distributed through Reach Out Lodi to support area children in need.
“It’s important to us to support our neighbors in the community and contribute to organizations that help make Lodi a unique, thriving place,” said Julie Ostrander, City Administrator.
