The DeForest boys hockey co-op had an opportunity to win its first Badger North Conference game on Jan. 16, but came up a goal short against visiting Baraboo at the Ice Pond.
The game was tied at one heading into the third period, where the Thunderbirds scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory.
The loss dropped the Norskies to 4-12 overall and 0-6 in the Badger North. Of the six conference losses, four have come by two or less goals.
Waunakee leads the Badger North with a 6-0 record, followed by Sauk Prairie (4-2), Beaver Dam (3-2), Baraboo (2-3), Reedsburg (2-4) and DeForest.
Baraboo grabbed momentum early, as Campbell Koseor scored a goal 16 seconds into the contest. Josh Beale and Luna Larson assisted on the goal.
The Norskies tied the game at the 8:15 mark of the first period with a goal by Bryce Jacobsen. Nicholas Garnell assisted on the goal.
Both teams played great defense in the second period and the game remained tied heading into the third stanza.
The Thunderbirds broke the tie at the 9:15 mark of the third period. Koseor scored an unassisted goal.
Baraboo held a slight 28-24 edge in shots for the game.
DeForest goalie Joseph Brethouwer had a solid game in the loss. He finished with 26 saves.
Baraboo goalie Dane Hinz had 23 saves.
In their final Badger North home games of the season, the Norskies will host Waunakee on Jan. 28 and Reedsburg on Jan. 30. Both games will start at 7:15.
After taking part in the Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament Jan. 31-Feb. 1, DeForest will close out the regular season with road games in Black River Falls (Feb. 4), Beaver Dam (Feb. 7) and Sauk Prairie (Feb. 11) and a non-conference home game against Milton (Feb. 13).
