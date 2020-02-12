For just the second time this season, the DeForest boys hockey co-op earned wins in back-to-back games.
After ending the previous week with a win over Monona Grove, the Norskies made it two straight with a 5-3 non-conference win over host Black River Falls on Feb. 4.
DeForest was unable to make it three straight after falling 6-1 to Badger North Conference rival Beaver Dam last Friday.
With the split last week, the Norskies moved to 6-15-1 overall and 0-9 in the Badger North.
DeForest 5
Black River Falls 3
The Norskies scored two goals in the first and third periods to knock off Black River Falls.
DeForest found itself down 1 minute, 54 seconds into the contest after a goal by the Tigers’ Clay Madvig.
The Norskies tied the game at the 7:48 mark with a goal by Nicholas Garnell. Carson Richter and Bryce Jacobsen assisted on the goal.
Just before the first period came to an end, DeForest got a power-play goal from Finnegan Melchior. Jacobsen and Garnell assisted on the play.
Black River Falls tied the game in the second period with a goal by Jack Zulowski. The Tigers took the lead a short while later on a goal by Malachi Berry.
Just as they did in the first period, DeForest closed the second stanza with a power-play goal. Jacobsen scored off an assist by Garnell.
The Norskies took the lead for good 39 seconds into the second period thanks to a goal by Garnell. Tanner Wright and Jacobsen assisted on the goal.
Jacobsen added an insurance goal on a power play midway through the third. Garnell and Wright assisted on the play.
DeForest goalie Joseph Brethouwer preserved the win with 26 saves.
Beaver Dam 6
DeForest 1
Beaver Dam scored the first two goals of the game and never let up.
The Golden Beavers got early first-period goals from Daniel Smolen and Riley VanderHoeven to take control of the game.
DeForest cut the deficit in half with a power-play goal by Garnell midway through the opening frame.
Beaver Dam got a second goal from Smolen before the first period came to an end.
Smolen and Conner Strasser both scored goals for the Beavers in the second period.
The golden Beavers’ Wesley Biel scored the lone goal of the third period.
Brethouwer finished the game with 41 saves.
(0) comments
