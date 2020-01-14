Long-time rivals Lodi and Poynette girls basketball teams opened the Capitol North Conference against each other on Jan. 9.
The battle would come down to the end and Lodi held on for a 49-46 victory.
“It is always nice to start conference play with a win,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “I feel our defense really carried us this game and we were able to hit some big shots to secure the win.”
The Blue Devils have won five straight over the Pumas.
Both teams played great defense and the score was close from beginning to end.
In a pretty even first half, Lodi grabbed a slim 24-21 lead at halftime.
The second half was just as competitive, as both teams scored 25 points.
The Lady Blue Devils’ were led by Lauryn Milne, who exploded for 20 points. Teammate Dylann Harrington contributed 14 points, while Taylor Ripp finished with seven.
The Pumas’ Megan Reddeman led all scorers with 26 points. Grace Berner finished with six points, while Molly Anderson added five.
Reddeman also recorded a game-high seven rebounds, while Ripp led Lodi with six.
Milne and Jaden Kolinski both had five assists to pace the Blue Devils. Milne added a team-high five steals, while Harrington had four.
Katelyn Chadwick led Poynette with three assists.
The Blue Devils will be at home this Friday. They will host Lakeside Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will step outside the Capitol North on Jan. 21. The Blue Devils will play at Sauk Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Pumas will be at home for their next two games. They will host Luther Prep on Friday and Lake Mills on Jan. 23. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge 73
Lodi 62
Before the battle with Poynette, the Blue Devils hosted Cambridge in a Capitol Conference crossover on Jan. 7.
The Lady Blue Devils gave up the most points in a game this season in a 73-62 loss.
Lodi (6-4 overall) fell behind in the first half and was not able to recover.
Cambridge controlled the tempo on both sides of the court and led 37-23 at halftime.
The Blue Devils played better in the second half, especially offensively. They outscored the Blue Jays 39-36.
Kolinski had a huge game for Lodi. She was 10-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-10 from three-point range, on her way to a game-high 30 points.
Milne finished the game with 20 points.
Ripp led the Blue Devils with 11 rebounds, while Kolinski and Harrington added eight and seven, respectively. Harrington added a team-high five assists and three steals.
Maya Holzhueter led four Blue Jays in double figures with 22 points. Ashlynn Jarlsberg finished with 19 points, while Gracie Korth and Taylor Steinklyft added 10 apiece.
Poynette 60
Randolph 53
The Lady Pumas snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-53 non-conference victory over host Randolph on Jan. 6.
Poynette did most of its damage in the first half. The Pumas jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Pumas were able to hold on to the lead through the second half. They were outscored 33-32 in the final 18 minutes.
Jaylynn Morter erupted for 23 points to pace the Pumas, while Anderson chipped in nine.
Chadwick led Poynette with eight rebounds and five assists.
Jorey Buwalda (23), Presley Buwalda (13) and Brianna Prieve (12) scored in double figures for Randolph.
Green Lake 38
Poynette 32
Poynette fell to 4-7 overall after a six-point non-conference loss to host Green Lake/Princeton in overtime.
In a defense dominated first half, both teams scored 14 points.
The game went to overtime after both teams scored 18 points in the second half.
The Lady Pumas were held scoreless in overtime, while Green Lake/Princeton put six points on the scoreboard.
Berner was the only Puma to score in double figures. She came away with 12 points, while Reddeman added six.
Anderson and Berner both grabbed nine rebounds, while Reddeman had three assists.
Kelsey Morgan and Lyla Bartol both scored 12 points for Green Lake/Princeton, while Emerald Konkel contributed 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.