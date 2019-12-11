The Lodi prep wrestling team kicked off the season with a challenging home dual against eighth-ranked Prairie du Chien last Friday.
The Blackhawks proved to be too much for the Blue Devils. Prairie du Chien cruised to a 48-21 non-conference victory.
Prairie du Chien jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed in the dual.
Blackhawk 106-pounder Rhett Koenig kicked off the dual by defeating Parker Heintz 5-1, while 113-pounder Ryder Koenig slipped past Owen Breunig 2-0. 120-pounder Maddox Cejka followed with a fall in 1 minute, 2 seconds against TJ Mickelson.
Lodi received a forfeit at 126 to stop the run and then 132-pounder Chandler Curtis edged Luke Kramer 4-0 to cut the deficit to 12-9.
At 138, Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge edged Zane Licht 6-4, while Blackhawk 145-pounder Chase Fisher pinned Ashton McDonald in 1:23.
Lodi picked up six team points at 145, as Zach Potter pinned Brogan Brewer in 2:18.
Prairie du Chien got back-to-back pins from 160-pounder Traeton Saint and 170-pounder Bradyn Saint. Traeton pinned Colton Nicolay in 1:52, while Bradyn stuck Jack Hansen in 3:01.
Sawyer Helmbrecht had the final win for the Blue Devils. The 182-pounder pinned Jaret Semanko in 1:21.
Prairie du Chien closed out the dual with wins by 195-pounder Ben Riter, 220-pounder Tyler Hannah and heavyweight Jerrod Osterkamp.
Riter pinned Preston Kelley in 18 seconds, while Hannah recorded a fall in 1:20 against Ben Simplot. Osterkamp closed the dual with a 5-2 victory over Wyatt Ripp.
The Blue Devils will take part in a Capitol Conference multi-dual meet in Columbus at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Lodi will then compete in the Sun Prairie Invite at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.