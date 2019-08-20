Marilyn Meister Lynch passed away on July 17,2019 after a brief illness. She was born July 28,
1945 the daughter of Albert and Mildred (Wiedenfeld) Meister of Prairie du Sac. Marilyn graduated from the Sauk-Prairie high school and later lived in Harmony Grove until moving to Florida in 1983 and making it her permanent residence.
She is survived by daughters Suzi (Matt) Holsombach and Mary (John) Haycock; grandchildren,
Brock and Haylee Holsombach and Gannon and Brett Haycock all from Florida. Brother Jim (Kathy) Meister and their children Craig (Cindy) Meister and Jami Meister all of Lodi and grandnieces Rachel and Renee Meister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert (Cubby) Jr., and husbands Stan O’Hern and Tom Lynch.
As per Marilyn’s wishes, a private funeral service was held at Saint Aloysius Church on August 3, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.