After a remarkable senior season that saw her set a pair of records at the WIAA state meet, Lodi’s Mackenzie Heyroth has been named the Wisconsin Track and Field Coaches Association 2019 Female Athlete of the Year.
Heyroth came away with three gold medals at last year’s state track meet. She earned all-state honors in all three efforts.
Heyroth started her big meet by winning the 100 hurdles in a state record time of 14.36 seconds. Freedom’s Melissa Talbot set the previous mark of 14.64 seconds in 2002.
Heyroth then set the record in the 300 hurdles after clocking in at :43.61 in the finals. She just clipped the mark of :43.63 set by Jefferson’s Mikaela Grant in 2015.
In the 1,600 relay, Heyroth teamed up with classmates Isabelle Clary, Hannah Busser and Rhianna Walzer to win a state title with their time of 4:00.09. The effort earned the foursome all-state honors.
Mackenzie Heyroth’s brother, Lucas, also earned all-state honors. The freshman was recognized in the long jump.
Prior to winning the three state titles, Mackenzie helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to a Capitol Conference title. She was named the conference’s Performer of the Year.
Mackenzie, who is now competing for the UW-Madison track and field team, will be honored at the WISTCA Hall of Fame and Awards Luncheon in February in Middleton.
