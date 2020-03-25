It was a long season in the Badger North Conference for the DeForest boys hockey co-op. The Norskies went 0-10 in conference play for a third straight year.
The Norskies did have some bright spots this season. They had two players named all-conference.
Waunakee won the Badger North title with a 9-1 record, followed by Sauk Prairie (7-3), Beaver Dam (6-3-1), Reedsburg (4-6), Baraboo/Portage (3-6-1) and DeForest
DeForest again failed to have a player named to the first or second team.
The first team included forward’s Ben Cremers (Beaver Dam, Sr.), Riley Jelinek (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and Isaac Nett (Waunakee, So.), defensemen Luna Larson (Baraboo/Portage, So.) and Drew Christianson (Waunakee, Jr.) and goalie Kirk Davis (Beaver Dam, Jr.). Jelinek and Davis were the only unanimous selections.
The second team is comprised of forwards Danny Ely (Reedsburg, Jr.), Cam Desroches (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and Danny Ries (Waunakee, Jr.), defensemen Dalton Jones (Beaver Dam, Sr.) and John Thrasher (Reedsburg, So.) and goalie Dan Hinz (Baraboo, Sr.).
DeForest had seniors Nick Garnell and Joe Brethouwer named honorable mention all-conference. It was the first recognition for both players.
Garnell, a forward, led DeForest with 35 points this season. He paced the Norskies with 20 goals and 15 assists.
Brethouwer handled most of the goaltending duties for the Norskies this season. He finished the year with 651 saves and an .897 save percentage.
Baraboo/Portage’s Cameron Logan (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Connor Strasser (Sr.) and Riley VanderHoeven (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Connor Schyvinck (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Nick Mast (So.) and Waunakee’s Steven Pasinato (Jr.) were also named honorable mention all-conference.
