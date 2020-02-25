UW-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester.

Arlington

  • Erin Murray, Semester Highest Honors

Lodi

  • Sarah Bock, Semester Honors
  • Kaeci Buettner, Semester Honors

Poynette

  • Kameron Jennings, Semester Highest Honors
  • Matilda Petersen, Semester High Honors
  • Brett Siedschlag, Semester Highest Honors

Rio

  • Danielle Bagwell, Semester Honors
  • Noah Samuelsen, Semester High Honors

UW-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 500 graduates during the university’s winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14, 2019.

Arlington

  • Kylie Behnke, Master of Science, Master’s degree: health and wellness mgmt

Pardeeville

  • Jacob Ehlert, Bachelor of Science, soil and wast resources-soil and land mgmt, aquaponics certificate, Cum Laude
  • Brigit Flynn, Bachelor of Science, biochemistry
  • Jordan Semonson, Bachelor of Science, elementary education

Poynette

  • Gage Harmes, Bachelor of Science, wildlife ecology and mgmt

Rio

  • Miranda Moll, Bachelor of Science, family and consumer science-child/life/family

UW-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.

Dane

  • Hunter Grams, Animal Science
  • Shannon Lamb, Ornamental Horticulture

Lodi

  • William Karls, Electrical Engineering
  • Allyson McGettigan, Chemistry
  • Noah Pfeil, Civil Engineering
  • Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering
  • Gabrielle Saunders, STEM Education MC-EA
  • Kami Schoepp, Elementary Education
  • Ian Seidler, Software Engineering

Pardeeville

  • Jake Ringelstetter, Industrial Technology Management
  • Jacob Witt, Civil Engineering

Poynette

  • Jordan Sorge, Industrial Technology Management

Rio

  • Jesse Virgin, Agricultural Business

UW-Milwaukee

The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.

Lodi

  • Elizabeth Blazek, Nursing Undergraduate
  • Alice Gorton, Business Undergraduate
  • Isabelle Jelinek, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
  • Megan Karls, Office of Central Advising-UG
  • Tessa Miskimen, Letters & Science Undergrad
  • Jamie Williams, AOC-Undergraduate

Pardeeville

  • Samantha Carter, Health Sciences Undergraduate
  • Cody Santas, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
  • Ravin Schmitt, Education Undergraduate
  • Megan Servi, AOC-Undergraduate
  • Alissa Shortreed, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Poynette

  • Madeline Redell, Letters & Science Undergrad
  • Jamie Riddle, School of the Arts-Undergrad

UW-Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

Dane

  • Mitch Nellen, Honor Roll
  • Hallie Ziegler, Dean’s List

Lodi

  • Elizabeth Anthon, Honor Roll
  • Courtney Davis, Honor Roll
  • Mandy Giese, Honor Roll
  • Molly Ness, Dean’s List
  • Rachel Porter, Dean’s List
  • Amber Richter, Honor Roll
  • Alyssa Roland, Honor Roll

Pardeeville

  • Sydney Carpenter, Honor Roll
  • Kelsey Ehlert, Dean’s List
  • Jennifer Kamrath, Dean’s List
  • Savannah Lenius, Dean’s List
  • Courtney Peterson, Dean’s List
  • Kirston Purtell, Honor Roll
  • Payton Purtell, Dean’s List

Poynette

  • Nicholas Koss, Dean’s List
  • Elizabeth Reddeman, Dean’s List

Rio

  • Matthew Frisch, Honor Roll

