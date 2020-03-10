Vince Breunig was officially introduced as the new district administrator for the Lodi School District at a board of education meeting March 9.
To make the move official, the Board accepted the resignation of Breunig as Lodi High School principal, effective June 30. As of July 1, Breunig will begin his new role as district administrator through June 30, 2022 — when his contract as principal would have expired. The board was unanimous in its approval of Breunig.
Breunig has been in the education field for the last 25 years — 19 as an administrator — and has been with the Lodi School District since 2008.
The board took turns reading a prepared statement about the selection process of the new district administrator and coming to the decision of choosing Breunig. Current Administrator Chuck Pursell will retire at the end of the year.
“As a board, we are very grateful for the leadership that Chuck has provided, and that gave us comfort as we began to think about his replacement,” President Susan Miller said.
The board had nine focus groups to identify the qualities of the next superintendent, Director Jill McKiernan read from the statement.
“The board also had three community forums to learn more about the finalist and an interview team of staff and parents to have another set of eyes and ears on what we needed to considered in terms of our next superintendent,” she said.
The initial process began with 16 applicants and the board narrowed the field down to six for the first round of interviews.
“Through our entire search process, we learned a great deal about our candidates,” Director Michelle Pare said. “We carefully reviewed all the input provided to us in making our final decision.”
Pare also said that the board was careful to not make any premature decisions until all steps had been reviewed.
“In making the decision, we strongly feel we can meet the needs and demands for our future and also have the benefit of continuity of leadership within the district,” Miller said.
Treasurer Steve Ricks said that Breunig “leads with honesty and integrity.” He added that Breunig “knows how important it is to recruit and develop a high-quality staff.”
Breunig was then asked to speak for a few moments.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the board of education and the community for giving me the opportunity to serve our district in a greater capacity,” Breunig said. “It’s humbling to know the board has chosen me to take on this responsibility.”
Breunig alluded to it being easy for things to stay the same with an in-house promotion, but that he has never been a believer in that.
“I’ve never brought that approach of being fine with the status quo to any of my (previous) positions, and I won’t bring it to this position either,” Breunig said. “I’m interested in what we can do to improve the experience and outcomes for students at all levels. I look forward to that challenge.”
He wants to have staff to have the ability to talk to him one-on-one to share what is going well in their specific departments and what might be getting in the way of potential improvements.
“I plan on being in (school) buildings and sitting in on classes because that is where the most important business of the district is being done,” Bruenig said.
In other news, the board approved the contract with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 (CESA 5) for the 2020-21 school year. The board also approved a one-year (nine-month) contract with Socialschool4edu, the district’s social media partner. The contract is worth $6,750 and runs from October 2020 to June 30, 2021.
After a special meeting March 2 to address the stadium turf project at the high school, Pursell said that contracts were sent out to Meise Construction, as well as to the turf installer.
“All the little contracts will be put in place as we go along,” Pursell said.
The board also approved the final bid for improvements to the District Office Boardroom. Faith Technologies Audio Visual will improve the technology of the room for $31, 548.87. In addition, the company will replace the room lighting ($4,417) and the table lighting ($937). The improvements should be done by the next meeting on April 13. The district has used the company for past projects.
In closing his administrator’s report, Pursell offered congratulations to Lucinda Ranney, a life skills teacher in the middle school, who will be honored with the Sprit of Education Award at the Madison School Climate and Culture Symposium on April 20. He also congratulated Michelle Howe, a sixth grade science and agriculture teacher, for being awarded a $1,000 grant from the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers to create a hydroponics system — a method of growing plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution — in her classroom.
