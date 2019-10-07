The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on this homicide. If you were traveling on Bradley Road between County Highway N and Highway 60 on Friday, Sept. 27 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. or if you knew Keith Wolf and/or had contact with him in the weeks leading up to his death, we would like to speak to you.
Investigators want to know if you saw anything to include people walking on roadways, suspicious vehicles parked, or any vehicle driving in this area. You might not think what you saw was suspicious, but we would like to talk to you and gather the information from you.
We are also looking to speak to the person who was driving a light-colored SUV or truck with a loud exhaust and would have been on Bradley Road on Friday night, Sept. 27 at around 9:00 p.m.
The public should remain vigilant at all times and will continue to see law enforcement active in the community as this investigation continues.
It is believed the victim in this homicide was targeted. There is no evidence or information at this time to suggest that this was a random attack.
Please contact the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-293-8477 or Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 ext. 3324.
