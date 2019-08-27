The Lodi prep football team had all it could handle in the 2019 season opener against visiting Delavan-Darien last Friday.
The Blue Devils struggled to get going offensively, but leaned on its defense for a 14-0 non-conference victory.
“It is always a challenge to prepare for an opponent when you only have their scrimmage film to breakdown,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “Delavan is a big, physical and fast team. They played us tough for four quarters and had chances to get back in the game late. We were fortunate to get that victory.”
It is the seventh straight year Lodi has opened the season with a victory.
The Blue Devils put together a great defensive effort in the win. They held the Comets to 100 yards of offense.
“There was not a lot of offense for either team,” Puls said. “It was a defensive battle throughout most of the game. Our defense did an outstanding job of holding Delevan to very few yards. Our defense only allowed 13 yards rushing and 87 yards passing. That is a good night by any standard. Our guys put good pressure on the quarterback resulting in one sack a piece by Garrett Edge, Wyatt Ripp, and Greg Lins.”
Logan Richards, Edge and Dustyn Paulson led the way for Lodi with five tackles each, while Quinn Faust had four stops.
Neither team was able to generate much offense in the first quarter. The game was scoreless heading into the second stanza.
The Blue Devils finally broke through with 5 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the first half. They got on the scoreboard with an 8-yard touchdown run by Colton Nicolay.
Preston Nichols added the extra-point kick to put Lodi up 7-0.
Lodi still lead 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils secured the victory when Luke Beckwith intercepted a pass and raced 41 yards for a touchdown with 1:28 remaining. Nichols added the extra-point kick.
“Two interceptions toward the end of the game, one by Luke Beckwith for a touchdown and another by Colton Nicolay, really sealed the game,” Puls said.
Nicolay finished the game with 114 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Lodi quarterback Zach Potter was 2-of-7 passing for five yards.
Delavan-Darien quarterback Oliver Hetzel was 8-for-21 passing for 42 yards. Ross Gegnler led the rushing attack with 15 yards on five attempts.
The Blue Devils will hit the road for the first time tonight. They will play a 6 p.m. non-conference game at Wisconsin Dells.
“It is important that we make significant improvements this week as we prepare for Wisconsin Dells,” Puls said. “The Dells has steadily been improving over the years and they will test our defensive backfield all game. This past week, the Dells attempted 30 passes. Offensively, we have to find some balance and consistency if we expect to compete in every game.”
