A resounding chorus of “Well Hello Dolly” was heard in heaven when Dolores Theresa Debevec, age 91, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 in Longmont, Colo.
Born in a farmhouse bedroom in Willard, Wis. on Oct. 3, 1928, Dolores grew up in Chicago with her parents, Helen (Pekol) and Albin (Zakrajsek) Zack and her older brother, Ed. She married Ralph Joseph Debevec on Sept. 1, 1951 and moved to Lodi in 1959. It was there they renovated an old farmhouse, raised six children, and built a loving home.
After her husband died in 1975, Dolores indulged her adventurous spirit and moved to Colorado to be closer to some of her children and an increasing number of grandchildren. She traveled extensively to Alaska, Hawaii, Slovenia, and Africa. In her free time, she enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, making potica and her Easter lamb cake, and crocheting things for her family. She and her brother became the family historians, writing several detailed volumes on the history of the Pekol family and their lives in the Slovenian-American community of Willard, Wis. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her love of singing and playing the piano and organ. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Debevec; mother, Helen Zulick, father Albin Zack; stepfather, Louis Zulick; and grandson, Andrew Scott. She is survived by her brother, Ed Zack of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; children, Cathy Debevec of Madison, Ed (Jackie) Debevec of Fairbanks, AK, Barbara Debevec of Baltimore, Md., David (Carly) Debevec of Berthoud, Colo., Jim (Lisa) Debevec of Grand Lake, Colo. and Judy (Royal) Scott of Platteville, Colo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caite, Andrea, Daniel, Paul, Rachel, Joshua, Sarah, Lisette, Matthew, Cisco, Brandon, Laurie, Laliya, Angelise, Wendy, Joseph, Josh, Amanda, and D.J; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Fair Street, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec.6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A reception will immediately follow burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
“My life has had happiness, it has had tears, but most of all, it has had love. Every person in my life has had a special place in my heart. I have felt their love around me and, hopefully, they felt my love for them. Remember always, friends come and go, but families are forever.”
