The Wisconsin American Legion Foundation, Inc invites the public to attend the Celebration of Freedom event Sept. 4-8, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage. Schools, youth, community groups, families, and veterans are encouraged to join the Wisconsin American Legion Family as they celebrate our freedom, honor those who have and continue to serve, and teach each other about the importance of patriotism.
On Wednesday, September 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The American Legion Riders and the City of Portage Police, Fire and EMS will escort the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall from Gunderson Road to The Veterans Memorial Field via New Pinery Road. The community is invited to line the streets as the largest traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is escorted through Portage. The wall will be open for 24-hour viewing beginning Thursday, Sept. 5, with opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. concluding with closing ceremonies at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
In addition to the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall, the Celebration of Freedom will feature live music, entertainment, tournaments and more. Chris Kroeze, Barron County native and 2018 runner-up on NBC’s Emmy Award winning television show, The Voice, takes the stage on Friday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. Kroeze is sponsored by the City of Portage Tourism Committee. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and may also be purchased at the gate for $20.
Saturday, Sept. 7 events include two 45-minute shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. by the musical duo, The Memories, playing a mix of 50’s and 60’s, older country, comedy & novelty tunes, food and vendor displays, kickball, cornhole, mobile vet center, veterans in construction equipment display, and special programming throughout the day. Businesses and community groups are encouraged to put together teams for the kickball and cornhole tournaments.
Conscious Pilot, a 5-piece talented rock band will bring a vibe to the main stage Saturday night that will make you shake, rattle and roll. Concert gates open at 7:00 p.m.. The $20 general admission tickets are available online through Eventbrite and may also be purchased at the gate.
The mission of The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin is to provide service to veterans, their families and their communities. For more information about The Celebration of Freedom, to purchase ticks, volunteer, become a sponsor and to learn how you can get involved, please visit The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin website: https://wilegion.org/page/content/about/celebration-of- freedom.
