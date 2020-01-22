The Lodi prep wrestling team continued its unrelenting non-conference schedule last week with home duals against the top two teams in Division 1.
The Blue Devils, who are ranked ninth in Division 2, hosted top-ranked Mukwonago on Jan. 14. Lodi had just three wins in a 60-15 loss.
“It was an awesome opportunity to be able to wrestle the best team in the state at home,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “We had nothing to lose in this dual and everything to gain. Although the score didn’t reflect it, we had many positive victories in the matches. Even though the wins aren’t coming against these top ranked teams, we’re improving in all areas. In the years to come we want to be like these programs, so wrestling them and seeing what they’re made of or doing is important to our programs long term success.”
Lodi hosted second-ranked Stoughton on Jan. 16 and was handed another lopsided loss. The Vikings cruised to a 57-12 victory.
“It’s always a great test when we get to wrestle Stoughton,” Endres said. “Seeing as they’re the two-time defending Division 1 state champions and currently ranked the second in the state, we love hosting them. We battled in our matches, even the losses. I think our guys are starting to realize that they’re better than they think and we hope this end of the season stretch run reveals that.”
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season by hosting its annual invite at 10 a.m. this Saturday and then traveling to Fennimore for a 7 p.m. non-conference dual on Jan. 31.
Mukwonago 60
Lodi 15
The Blue Devils were never able to garner any momentum against Mukwonago, which won the first nine weight classes of the night.
Mukwonago 138-pounder Zach Eiszewski opened the dual by pinning Ashton McDonald in 5 minutes, 44 seconds.
After a forfeit at 145, Mukwonago went up 15-0 when 152-pounder Cole Hansen edged Colton Nicolay 4-1.
Mukwonago’s Lucas Benn (160) pinned Jack Hansen in 1:39, while 170-pounder Luke Stromberg knocked off Lodi’s Sawyer Helmbrecht 7-5.
The lead continued to grow with consecutive pins by Mukwonago’s Maximus Berrios (182), Ryan Krimpelbein (195), Caleb Willmann (220) and Tyler Pitcel (heavyweight).
Berriors pinned Ben Simplot in 2:51, while Krimpelbein struck Noah Johnson in 1:13. Willmann recorded a fall in 1:07 against Brock Beyer, while Pitcel stuck Bryce James in 4:24.
Lodi picked up its first win at 106, as Parker Heintz pinned Alex Needham in 1:08.
Blue Devil 113-pounder Owen Breunig followed with a 7-6 decision over Blake Roberts.
Mukwonago stopped Lodi’s run when 120-pounder Cody Goebel pinned TJ Mickelson in 1:29.
Lodi’s final win came from 126-pounder Chandler Curtis. He registered a fall in 1:20 against Antonio Klinkerfues.
In the final match of the night, Mukwonago 132-pounder Tyler Goebel pinned Dean Finney in 1:06.
Stoughton 57
Lodi 12
Just like against Mukwonago, Lodi fell behind early against Stoughton. The Vikings raced out to a 36-0 lead.
Stoughton 120-pounder Ethan Peterson pinned Mickelson in 1:55 in the first match of the dual.
Viking 126-pounder Nicolar Rivera struck Curtis in 3:03, while 132-pounder Alex Wicks scored a 14-4 major decision over Finney.
Stoughton’s Trenton Dow (138) came away with a pin in 1:07 against McDonald.
After the Vikings got a forfeit at 145, 152-pounder Braeden Whitehead slipped past Nicolay 4-3.
Luke Mechler (160) closed out the opening run by Stoughton with a 19-3 technical fall over Hansen.
Helmbrecht had the first win for the Blue Devils. He pinned John Harman in 1:21.
Stoughton responded with five straight wins. 182-pounder Brandt Spilde started the run with a 7-1 win over Simplot.
Viking 195-pounder Luke Pugh outlasted Noah Johnson 16-13, while 220-pounder Brooks Empey pinned James in 1:34.
Stoughton got back-to-back pins from brothers Brooks and Griffin Empey at 220 and heavyweight, respectively. Brooks pinned James in 1:34, while Griffin stuck Beyer in 3:27.
Chance Suddeth (106) had the final win for the Vikings, as he slipped past Parker Heintz 3-1.
Breunig picked up his second win of the week in the final match. He pinned Ramsey Winton in 24 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.