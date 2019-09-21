Merlyn L. Voss, age 88, of Menasha, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Gardens of Fountain Way, Menasha, Wis. He was born on May 6, 1931, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Oscar and Regina (Bohnert) Voss and baptized on June 7, 1931, in Theresa, Wis.
Merlyn was a 1949 graduate of Hustisford High School and then attended the Business Institute of Milwaukee receiving his business degree in 1951. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Jan. 16, 1954, he married Nancy Wade in Watertown, Wis.
Merlyn worked his entire career in the Canning Industry with several companies, the last 20 years of his career at the Lodi Canning Company where he served as a Treasurer/Controller until retiring on May 7, 1992.
Merlyn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington. Together with Nancy, they loved to travel and saw many countries worldwide.
In addition to Nancy, his wife of 65 years, Merlyn is survived by his children, Steve (Laura), Kathy (Rick) Kennedy, David (Kathy) and Daniel (Leslie); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchild, Jonathon Kennedy.
A funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd. K, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
