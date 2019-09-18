The Lodi girls swim team was busy in the pool last week, starting with a Badger North Conference dual at Beaver Dam on Sept. 10.
The Blue Devils battled to the end, but came up short, 97-73.
“Though we lost, it was a great meet,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “We had some fabulous swims with Brooke Presny breaking the butterfly school record.”
Presny highlighted the night by setting the school record in the 100 butterfly after clocking in at 1 minute, 3.40 seconds. She also won the 200 freestyle (2:07.86).
Lodi’s Julia Wiessing was first in the 500 freestyle (6:14.99) and second in the 200 freestyle (2:19.96).
Ella Puls picked up big points for the Lady Blue Devils. She was first in the 200 individual medley (2:29.88) and the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.26).
Also performing well for the Blue Devils were Anna Crary (third, 200 freestyle, 2:27.60; third, 500 freestyle, 6:36.99), Sydney Groshek (fourth, 200 IM, 2:48.27; fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:22.12), Whitnee Parsons (fourth, 50 freestyle, :33.71), Allison Lochner (third, 100 freestyle, 1:06.20; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.51) and Riley Petrick (second, 100 backstroke, 1:07.43).
The Blue Devils’ foursome of Petrick, Lochner, Puls and Presny was first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.35).
Petrick, Puls, Presny and Lochner came in second in the 200 medley relay (2:03.11), while Wiessing, Jessica Brisky, Groshek and Crary were the runner-ups in the 400 freestyle relay (4:38.57).
Lodi Invite
Last Saturday, the Blue Devils hosted their annual invitational. They came away with 135 points to place sixth.
“We were tired, but for where we are right now in the season, the girls swam great,” Robinson said. “We had some really stellar races. We are seeing some of our girls already swimming faster than last year at taper, which is so exciting.”
Monroe claimed the title with 322 points, while Edgerton was second with 241.
Presny led the way individually. She was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.07) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.23).
Wiessing was fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:19.83) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:21.03), while Puls was fifth in both the 200 individual medley (2:28.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.27).
Petrick (eighth, 50 freestyle, :27.93; sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:06.46) and Crary (ninth, 500 freestyle, 6:33.73) also placed in the top 10 individually.
The Blue Devils picked up big points with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Presny, Petrick, Lochner and Puls had a time of 4:07.01. The foursome also placed fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:02.62).
Whitnee Parsons, Groshek, Crary and Wiessing placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay (2:08.67).
Lodi will host River Valley at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.