The Lodi and Poynette boys basketball teams opened up the second half of the Capitol North Conference season with a matchup against each other at Lodi High School last Friday.
The Blue Devils completed the season sweep of the Pumas with a 61-47 victory.
Lodi defeated Pumas 59-36 in Poynette on Jan. 16.
The Blue Devils (11-6 overall) improved to 4-2 in the Capitol North. They are one game behind conference co-leaders Columbus and Lake Mills.
The Pumas (6-12) slipped to 1-5 in conference play.
“It was the tale of two halves in this game,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “Our defensive intensity and ability to limit them to one shot was great throughout the first half. Ball security was also great in the first half. We turned the ball over too many times early in the second half. Turning the ball over and giving up easy quick bucket isn’t a great recipe for success. Especially in our conference. Each possession is very critical.”
Just like in their first meeting, Lodi’s defense played a big role in the win.
Lodi did most of its damage in the first half. It raced out to a 32-22 halftime lead.
The second half was very competitive. The teams traded baskets for most of the half.
The Blue Devils held a slight 29-25 edge over the Pumas in the second half.
Jack Persike erupted for 21 points to lead Lodi’s offense. Trey Traeder and Quinn Faust chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Nik Feller was the only Puma to score in double figures. He came away with 17 points.
The Blue Devils will be on the road for their next two games. They will play Luther Prep in Watertown on Feb. 13 and Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills on Feb. 18. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette will play in Columbus on Feb. 13 and will host Luther Prep on Feb. 18. Both games are slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills 57
Lodi 43
Lodi’s Capitol North title hopes to a hit on Feb. 4 with a 57-43 loss to visiting Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils’ offense was not able to get on track and they tied their low scoring mark for the season.
Lodi had a solid first half and only trailed 32-29 at halftime.
Things turned in the second half, as the Blue Devils were held to 14 points.
The L-Cats pulled away with a 25-14 surge in the second half.
Persike poured in a team-high 14 points, while Logan Richards added 12.
Lakeside 57
Poynette 48
Lakeside Lutheran used a second-half surge to push past the Pumas.
It was a back-and-forth first half and the Warriors clung to a 27-25 lead at halftime.
Poynette stayed within striking distance in the second half, but Lakeside Lutheran added to its lead after outscoring the Pumas 30-23.
Feller scored a game-high 17 points, while teammate Kelby Petersen finished with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.