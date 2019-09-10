The Lodi and Poynette volleyball teams continued their long rivalry on Sept. 5 with their first of two Capitol North Conference meetings.
The Blue Devils remained undefeated in conference play with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Pumas.
Lodi is off to a 3-0 start in the Capitol North, while the Pumas are 0-3.
The Lady Blue Devils came out strong right from the start and dominated the first game of the night. They opened with a 25-14 victory.
Lodi carried the momentum over into the second game and cruised to a 25-16 win.
The Pumas pushed the Lady Blue Devils in the third game, but Lodi still came away with the win, 25-22.
Morgan McNeill had a team-high eight kills for Lodi, while Amanda Miller and Kaitlyn Sharkey had six each.
Jaden Kolinski paced the Blue Devils with 21 assists, while Miller had a team-best 19 digs. Dylann Harrington contributed 14 digs.
Miller, Kolinski and Sharkey each had two service aces.
Molly Anderson registered a team-best seven kills for Poynette, while Leah Hutchinson finished with six. Hutchinson and Casey Fountain both had two blocks.
Jessica Bruchs led the Pumas’ offense with 26 assists, while Fountain paced the defense with 12 digs.
The Blue Devils will compete in the Sauk Prairie Invite this Saturday at 9 a.m.
Poynette is off until Sept. 17, when it will play a 6:45 p.m. Capitol North match at Watertown Luther Prep.
Lodi 3
Columbus
The Lady Blue Devils picked up their second conference win on Sept. 3 after shutting out host Columbus 3-0.
Lodi pulled away late to win the first game 25-20 and followed it up with a 25-15 victory in Game 2.
The Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-21 showing in the third game.
Miller led the Lady Blue Devils with nine kills, while Sharkey had seven. Miller also paced the team with four service aces and 18 digs. Harrington came away with 12 dig and four aces.
Kolinski finished the match with 20 assists.
Holly Jelinek, Kolinski, Sam Klann and Taylor Ripp each had two blocks.
Richland Center Invite
The Lady Blue Devils faced some tough competition at the Richland Center Invite last Saturday and finished with a 2-3 record.
Lodi came away with wins over Black Hawk and Wisconsin Dells. The Blue Devils took down Black Hawk 25-23. 26-24 and thwarted the Chiefs 25-12, 25-22.
The Lady Blue Devils suffered defeats against Hillsboro (25-23, 25-16), Reedsburg (25-22, 25-18) and Platteville (25-20, 25-17).
Miller finished the day with 26 kills, 32 digs and six service aces. Dylann Harrington garnered 31 digs and five aces, while Taylor Ripp had 22 kills.
Kolinski led the way with 70 assists and 5.5 blocks, while Holly Jelinek had five blocks.
Lakeside 3
Poynette 0
The Lady Pumas were unable to get on track in their 3-0 Capitol North loss to visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Sept. 3.
The Warriors set the tone with an impressive 25-8 win in the first game.
Lakeside Lutheran then captured a 25-15 win in Game 2.
Poynette had its best showing in the third game, but the Warriors prevailed 25-20.
Bruchs had a big night for the Pumas with 13 assists and five digs.
Fountain finished the night with five kills, while Hutchinson had four blocks. Olivia Radewan earned four service aces.
Dodgeland Invite
The Lady Pumas were at the Dodgeland Invite on Saturday.
Poynette finished second during pool play.
The Pumas came up short against Manawa 24-26, 25-22, 15-10.
Fountain came up with 10 kills against Manawa, while Bruchs recorded 19 assists. Bruchs earned five digs.
Poynette used late surge to sweep Dodgeland 25-20, 25-22.
Bruchs led theway in the victory with 12 assists and five aces, while Anderson and Fountain combined for 10 kills.
The Lady Pumas also looked strong in a 25-17, 25-23 triumph over Pardeeville.
Anderson had eight kills against Pardeeville, while Hutchinson added seven. Bruchs helped the cause with 24 assists.
In the semifinals, the Pumas fell 26-24, 25-9 to Laconia.
Anderson had six kills in the semifinals, while Bruchs added 16 assists. Radewan and Bruchs combined for seven digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.