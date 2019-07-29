Ruth Anne Clark, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Ruth Anne graduated from Lodi High School, after ten years as a homemaker, she earned her Nursing degree and was employed with Good Samaritan Nursing Home until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of the Lodi United Methodist Church, Awana Club, Lodi Woman's Club – ONO, Lodi Historical Society and the Red Hat Society. Ruth Anne had a variety of interests including scrapbooking, cooking and local history, but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Laurel (Randy) Rauch, Dana (Gary) Richardson and Robert (Sarah) Clark; seven grandchildren, Derek (Kaitlyn) Richardson, Lyndsey Richardson, Kelsey Rauch, Dylann Rauch, Spencer Clark, Mariah Clark and Amelia Clark; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Giovanni Ottaviano. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Steele. Funeral services were held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Monday July 29, 2019, with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lodi Woman's Club Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
LP Edit
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Obituary: Jean C. Larson
- Obituary: Ruth Anne Clark
- Dane boy dies in farm equipment accident
- Dane County biogas plant purchase announced
- Madtown BMX hosts another night of racing
- Have you met our President, Archie Bunker?
- Rashid represents Lodi in WFCA All-Star game
- New mural planned for old Lodi bank
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Bittersweet farewell to Ashley Field
- Hooper Corp. lays out updated plans for moving to DeForest
- Obituary: Timothy R. Meschke
- Sampling Taste of Sun Prairie
- Woman suing city for injuries during arrest
- When the pets are away, new Waunakee complex lets owners relax
- Frisell hired as Waterloo football coach, AD
- Obituary: Robert C. Rehm
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director
- County B to be resurfaced
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Windsor Elementary principal arrives from Texas (1)
- Dane County Fair meat animal sale raises $176K (1)
- Do you agree with Nike halting the release of its Air Max 1 USA Shoe this week because the Betsy Ross 13-star flag on the shoe may offend customers? (1)
- Watch out for telephone scam (1)
- It’s time to tell another community’s stories (1)
- Town of Lodi reinstates dismissed clerk (1)
- Update: Indiana man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash (1)
- Stop in and be puzzled (1)
- SPPD seeks assault suspect (1)
- Considine welcomed as new athletic director (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.