The Lodi prep football team continued its impressive streak of regular-season non-conference wins last Thursday with another blowout win over Wisconsin Dells.
The Blue Devils ran their non-conference win streak to 19 games with a 33-6 thrashing of the host Chiefs.
“We did some really nice things,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “We had some really good blocks, moved the ball well and distributed the ball around in the passing game. Our defense had some spectacular stands.”
During the non-conference streak, Lodi is 5-0 against Wisconsin Dells. The Blue Devils have outscored the Chiefs 187-3 in the five games.
Lodi is off to a 2-0 start this season.
After struggling offensively in a 14-0 season-opening win over Delavan-Darien, the Blue Devils came alive against the Chiefs. Lodi racked up 321 yards of offense, while limiting Wisconsin Dells to 44.
“I was really excited about what the offense did,” Puls said. “We had some really nice blocking up front and that opened things up. It was exciting to see us get some yardage out there.”
The Blue Devils rushed for 211 yards, thanks to a great effort by Colton Nicolay, who finished with 144 yards on 21 carries.
“Colton has some really good speed,” Puls said. “He is a slashy/shifty back who finds the holes and finishes forward. The big guys up front, the tight ends and receivers blocked well in front of him.”
Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust was 6-of-10 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Connor Faust led the Blue Devils with two catches.
The Blue Devils nearly matched their point total for the entire game against Delavan-Darien after jumping out to a 13-0 lead on Wisconsin Dells.
Lodi took the ball on the opening drive and marched 69 yards in six plays. Nicolay capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was no good.
The Blue Devils also scored on their second drive of the game, as Quinn Faust hooked up with Kade Parsons for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Preston Nichols added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 13-0.
Lodi kept the momentum going with two more touchdowns in the second quarter.
Ben Simplot scored from 8 yards out with 5 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half. The extra-point kick was no good, but Lodi led 19-0.
The Blue Devils added to the lead with 2:14 left in the first half, as Quinn Faust tossed an 18-yard scoring strike to his brother, Connor.
Zack Dolson added the extra-point kick to put Lodi up 26-0 at halftime.
The Blue Devils had a chance to add to the lead on their first drive of the second half. But after driving to the Dells’ 11 yard line in 14 plays, the drive ended with an interception.
Lodi took the 26-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We got a little complacent on both offense and defense in the second half,” Puls said. “We didn’t do our jobs and you can’t do that against a Dells team with a lot of great athletes.”
The Blue Devils closed out their scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run by Simplot and extra-point kick by Dolson early in the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin Dells finally broke through with 2:19 remaining with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Witt to Gavin Kinglsey.
Mason Ripp led Lodi’s defense with six tackles, while Alex Rashid, Nicolay and Garrett Edge had three each. Ripp and Nicolay both had a sack, while Luke Beckwith and Connor Faust came away with interceptions.
“Our defense is doing some really nice things,” Puls said. “We are getting pressure and rallying to the ball.”
The Blue Devils will continue their non-conference schedule this Friday. They will host Marshall at 7 p.m.
