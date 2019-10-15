The Lodi and Poynette volleyball team continued their long rivalry with a Capitol North match on Oct. 8.
For the second time this season, the visiting Blue Devils came away with a 3-0 victory over the Pumas.
The Lady Blue Devils improved to 17-18 overall and 5-3 in the Capitol North, while the Pumas fell to 5-14 overall and 0-8 in conference play.
Lakeside Lutheran leads the Capitol North with an 8-0 mark, followed by Lake Mills (6-2), Lodi, Luther Prep (3-5), Columbus (2-6) and Poynette.
The Blue Devils came out strong in the first game of the night and cruised to a 25-19 victory.
The momentum carried over into the second game. Lodi sprinted to a 25-18 win.
The third game was the most competitive of the night. The Lady Blue Devils edged the Pumas 25-23.
Kaitlyn Sharkey had a team-best 11 kills for Lodi, while Taylor Ripp contributed seven.
The Blue Devils Jaden Kolinski registered a team-high three service aces, while Karla Douglas added two. Kolinski, Sam Klann and Holly Jelinek each had a block.
Kolinski’s big night also included a team-high 24 assists.
Defensively, Dylann Harrington and Sharkey paced the Lady Blue Devils with 11 digs, while Grace Mearz finished with 10.
Molly Anderson led Poynette with five kills, while Casey Fountain finished with four. Payton Kingsland had two aces.
Leah Hutchinson recorded a team-high four blocks for Poynette, while Anderson and Shelby Reeder had three each.
Jessica Bruchs had a solid night for the Lady Pumas with nine assists and six digs.
Olivia Radewan led Poynette with eight digs.
The Lady Pumas competed in the Necedah Invite last Saturday. No results were available.
The Blue Devils and Pumas will both close out the regular season tonight with Capitol North home matches. Lodi will host Lake Mills, while Poynette will entertain Luther Prep. Both matches will start at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.