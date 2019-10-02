After going 3-1 during the Capitol Conference dual season, the Lodi girls tennis team came into the last Saturday’s conference tournament hosted by Wayland Academy with a shot at a title.
It would not be in the cards for the Blue Devils. They finished in third place with 12.5 team points.
Lake Mills, which was undefeated during the dual season, claimed the tournament title with 21 points, while Luther Prep was second with 17.
Lake Mills claimed the overall conference crown with 16 points, while Lodi and Luther Prep tied for second with 10. Columbus (four) and Wayland Academy (zero) rounded out the standings.
The Lady Blue Devils were led by Rachel Winters. She claimed a title at No. 3 singles.
After knocking off Lake Mills’ Molly Williams 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals, Winters downed Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.
Taylor Paar placed second at No. 4 singles. She earned a spot in the finals with a 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mills’ McClain Mahone in the semifinals, but lost the title match 6-2, 6-0 to Luther Prep’s Charis Glende.
Lodi’s Dorothy Deans and Mya Bowman placed fourth at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Deans lost her third place match with Luther Prep’s Haley Olson 6-3, 6-0, while Bowman lost 6-3, 6-1 to Columbus’ Grace Dynes.
The Blue Devils had Oliva Lange and Lexy Karls placed second at No. 3 doubles. After beating Luther Preps’ Katie and Rachel Schoenheck 7-6. 7-6, Lange and Karls fell 6-2, 6-4 to Lake Mills’ Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander in the finals.
The Lady Blue Devils’ No. 2 tandem of Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert finished in third place. They closed out the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Wayland’s Erin Jaison and Keza Rutembeza.
Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer placed fourth at No. 1 doubles. They lost 6-4. 4-6, 7-5 to Columbus’ Abby and Ashley Olson in the third-place match.
Lodi 6
Columbus 1
Lodi finished 3-1 in the Capitol North after downing visiting Columbus 6-1 on Sept. 24.
The Blue Devils came away with a sweep in singles play.
Deans was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Alyson Theilen at No. 1 singles, while Bowman outlasted Grace Dynes 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
Winters knocked off Macy Woodward 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, while Paar completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ireland Coughlin.
Mayberry and Sebert triumphed 6-1, 6-1 over Megan Huber and Molly O’Keefe at No. 2 doubles, while Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider won 6-1. 7-5 over Elizabeth Giese and Ella Purvis at No. 3 doubles.
Columbus’ only win came at No. 1 doubles, as Abbi and Ashley Olson defeated Lee and Beyer 6-3. 6-4.
The Blue Devils will close out the regular season tonight. They will host Sauk Prairie in a non-conference match at 4 p.m.
Lodi will begin WIAA Division 2 postseason play on Oct. 8. They will take part in the Madison Edgewood Subsectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium at 8:30 a.m.
The Blue Devils will be at Watertown Luther Prep Sectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.