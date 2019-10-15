The Lodi girls swim team faced a tough challenge on Oct. 8, as they swam against Badger North Conference-leading Waunakee.
The host Warriors dominated the dual and cruised to a 127-43 victory.
The Blue Devils opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Riley Petrick, Moriah Drabenstadt, Brooke Presny and Ella Puls had a time of 2 minutes, 4.62 seconds.
Julia Wiessing had Lodi’s top finish in the 200 freestyle. She came in fourth (2:19.81).
Puls was then fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:26.57).
Presny swam her way to third place in the 50 freestyle (:27.48).
Petrick (1:12.31) led Lodi in the 100 butterfly with her fourth-place finish.
The Blue Devils had Anna Crary (1:05.95) and Allison Lochner (1:06.11) finish third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Presny (5:52.65) added to her night with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Then Lodi’s foursome of Puls, Drabenstadt, Petrick and Presny were the runner-ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.08).
Petrick the way for Lodi in the 100 backstroke with a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:06.94).
Puls turned in the Blue Devils’ top individual finish of the night in the 100 breaststroke. She came in second after clocking in at 1:14.86.
The night ended with the Lady Blue Devils’ foursome of Wiessing, Crary, Gazmin Burke and Lochner placing fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:29.40).
Lodi will close out its home schedule on Oct. 22. They will host Baraboo at 6 p.m.
