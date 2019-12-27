Barbara F. Sawyer, age 77, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on August 23, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Marvin and Evelyn (Dom) Lossau. Barbara graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, Oak Park, Ill. and earned her business degree from Mosher Business School. She married James Sawyer on May 21, 1966 in Oak Park Ill. Barbara was an executive secretary with Marsh and McLennan Insurance and a church secretary at Grace Lutheran Church in Villa Park, Ill., until retiring in 1995. She was very artistic and enjoyed making cards and jewelry for her family and friends, Barb was known as the "Cool Mom and Grandma" who enjoyed her involvement with Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday School, and as a parent involved in high school drama and chorus.
In addition to Jim, her husband of 53 years, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Seidler; three Grandchildren, Ian, Caitlyn and Sean Seidler; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jeanne Sammarco and Marlyn Lossau.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date at Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church. The family requests memorials be made directly to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.