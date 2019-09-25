Lodi graduate Amber Richter, a sophomore on the UW-Oshkosh women’s soccer team, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for games held Sept. 9-15.
Richter, a defender, helped lead the Titans to a 3-1victory over Dominican University on Sept. 14. She scored her first collegiate goal in the 85th minute.
UW-Oshkosh is off to a 3-4-1 start this season.
UW-River Falls forward Camryn Altnau was the Offensive Athlete of the Week.
