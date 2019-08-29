After being held in check in a 14-0 win over Delavan-Darien in Week 1, the offensive unit for the Lodi prep football team came alive Thursday night in its second game against host Wisconsin Dells.
The Blue Devils matched last week’s point total in the first quarter and cruised to a 33-6 victory over the Chiefs.
Lodi scored on its first two drives of the game. Colton Nicolay closed out the Blue Devils’ opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, while quarterback Quinn Faust tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kade Parsons on the second drive to go up 13-0.
After an 8-yard scoring run by Ben Simplot at the start of the second quarter, the Blue Devils grabbed a 26-0 halftime lead after Quinn Faust threw an 18-yard scoring strike to his brother, Connor.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Nicolay paced Lodi’s offense with 144 yards rushing on 21 carries.
The Blue Devils’ defense limited Wisconsin Dells to 44 yards of offense.
For a complete story on the game check back online and in next week’s Enterprise.
