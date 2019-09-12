Lodi girls swim coach Jerica Robinson was very pleased with her team’s performance at the Badger North Conference Relays in Waunakee on Sept. 3.
“We had a much better meet,” Lodi coach Jerica Robinson said. “We are starting to get into the groove of racing. There were not as many nerves as there were last week.”
The Blue Devils came in seventh place after garnering 74 team points.
“We were down three swimmers, which will make a big difference in our team score,” Robinson said.
Waunakee repeated as champion with 202 points, followed in the top five by DeForest (170), Baraboo (150), Sauk Prairie (148) and Beaver Dam (114).
The Lady Blue Devils’ highest finishes came in the 400 medley and 200 backstroke. They were fourth in both events.
Brooke Presney, Sydney Grochek, Ella Puls and Riley Petrick were fourth in the 400 medley with their time of 4 minutes, 48.91 seconds, while Petrick, Puls, Julia Wiessing and Presney clocked in at 2:08.81 in the 200 backstroke.
The Blue Devils came away with fifth place in three events, starting with the 400 medley (4x100). Petrick, Puls, Presny and Allison Lochner had a time of 4:38.40.
Mariah Clark, Lochner, Anna Crary and Wiessing were fifth in the 500 freestyle (50-100-150-200) after clocking in at 5:55.63.
Jessica Brisky, Anna Ladwig, Grochek and Lochner teamed up to place fifth in the 200 breaststroke (2:51.62).
Brisky, Crary, Grochek and Lochner joined forces to place sixth in the 200 medley (breaststroke, butterfly, breaststroke, butterfly) in a time of 2:41.85, while Crary, Lochner Kiley Beuthin and Brisky were seventh in the 200 butterfly (2:39.17).
The Blue Devils had Kylie Statz, Wiessing, Clark and Ladwig place 10th in the 400 freestyle (5:16.02).
The Lady Blue Devils will host an invitational this Saturday at 10 a.m. The list of competing teams includes Edgerton, Jefferson, Merrill, Monroe, Portage and River Valley.
