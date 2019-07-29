Jean C. Larson, age 75, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 2, 1943 to the late Clarence “Pop” and Lillian “Lillie” (Olson) Larson. She graduated from Iron River High School in 1961 and later earned her degree in elementary education in 1965 from Northern Michigan University. Jean taught in elementary schools in the districts of Manitowoc, Madison, and Lodi. She enjoyed travel and visited all 50 states and several countries with Ireland being her favorite.
Jean is survived by her “Wisconsin family”, Jodie, Tom and Justin Davis; her “Michigan family”, Dallas and Chad Duda, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie (Olson) Larson, her father Clarence “Pop” Larson; stepmother, Lillian Fredlund Larson; special friend, John Niska and close family friend, Jim Duda.
A private service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Iron River, Michigan.
Memorials can be made in her name to the Sauk County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
