The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams took a break from the traditional invite format to compete in the Golden Eagle Invite hosted by Fennimore last Saturday.
The invite is run with a relay format. There was a total of 14 varsity races, as each runner ran against the corresponding members of other teams. The times of the five fastest girls and five fastest boys were added together to determine the team place.
“It was really a fun day and the kids really did a great job of cheering their teammates on during the race,” Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said. “It is something they don’t often get a chance to do and it was great to see. it definitely had a positive effect on their teammates performance.”
The Lady Blue Devils finished second in the Large Division with total time of 113 minutes, 20.2 seconds. Lake Mills claimed the title with a time of 110:42.6.
“We have been waiting all season for our depth girls to come through for us and they did that,” Wilson said.
Norah Lee turned in the best time for Lady Blue Devils. She clocked in at 22:04.4. She placed fifth in the second runner race.
Lexi Meek clocked in at 22:10.6 to finish third in the third runner race, while Lauryn Milne (22:22.8) was 11th in the first runner race.
“Lauryn had some very tough competition and even though she was not feeling the best, she came through with a solid effort to help us land the second-place trophy,” Wilson said.
Claire Schoenemann (22:35.2) and Aly Endres (24:07.2) rounded out the team time for the Blue Devils. Schoenemann finished in third place the fourth runner race, while Endres was third in the seventh runner race.
“It really felt good to see Aly and Lexi step up in a big way,” Wilson said. “Four of our top five probably had their best race of the season.”
Lizzy Clepper (26:06.4) and Thea Collins (26:12.4) also represented Lodi in the race. Clepper was seventh in the sixth runner race, while Collins was seventh in the fifth runner race.
The Lodi boys had a combined time of 94:11.5 to place fourth behind New Glarus-Monticello (89:48.9), West Salem (90:40.4) and Marian Catholic (93:11.5).
“The boys ran well considering most of them had to move up a race due to an injury to our No. 3 man Brandon Grover,” Wilson said.
The Blue Devils were led by Parker Heintz. His time of 18:14.6 put him seventh in the first runner race.
Lodi’s Sean Crowder (18:24.8) was sixth in the second runner race, while Luke Collins (18:50.4) was fifth in the third runner race.
Mason Marchand (19:14.5) and Paul Lins (19:22.7) closed out the team score for the Blue Devils. Marchand was third in the sixth runner race, while Lins was fifth in the fourth runner race.
Blaise Zander (19:54.9) and Josh Larson (20:38.9) also took part in the invite. Zander was seventh in the fifth runner race, while Larson was fourth in the seventh runner race.
Baraboo Invite
On Sept. 24, the Blue Devils competed in the Thunderbird Invite in Baraboo.
The Lodi boys finished in fourth place 116 team points. Sauk Prairie (28), Wisconsin Rapids (46) and Baraboo (66) claimed the top three spots.
Heintz (18:44) led the way with a 13th-place finish.
Crowder (22nd, 19:32), Grover (27th; 18:55) and Collins (28th, 19:56) added top-30 finishes for Lodi.
Lins (33rd, 20:02) was the final scoring runner for the Blue Devils, while Zander (35th, 20:18) and Marchand (38th, 20:18) also competed in the race.
The Lady Blue Devils registered 99 points to place fifth.
Wisconsin Rapids claimed the title with 30 team points, followed in the top four by Baraboo (86), Sauk Prairie (93) and Mauston (97).
Times were not available for all Lady Blue Devil runners.
Milne led the way for Lodi with a ninth-place finish. She finished the course in 22:56, while Lee was 12th (23:05).
Meek (19th) was the only other Blue Devil to place in the top 20, while Schoenemann (21st), Collins (44th), Clepper (45th) and Kayla Pierquet (46th) also competed in the race.
The Blue Devils will compete in the Nightfall Invite at Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. this Friday.
