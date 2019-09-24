After a dominating run through its non-conference schedule, the Lodi prep football team carried over the momentum into its Capitol North Conference opener at Watertown Luther Prep on Friday.
The Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 27-6 victory over the Phoenix.
Lodi (5-0 overall) has outscored its five opponents 158-19 this season.
The Blue Devils had a slow start to the conference opener, but scored the final 20 points of the game.
Lodi scored the only points of the first quarter. Colton Nicolay plowed into the end zone from a yard out and Curtis Chandler had the extra-point kick.
Luther Prep answered with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Paul Frick, but the Phoenix missed the extra-point kick.
The Blue Devils grabbed the momentum back with a 15-yard touchdown run by Quinn Faust. Chandler added the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 14-6.
Before the first half came to an end, Lodi’s Lucas Heyroth busted loose for a 17-yard touchdown run. Chandler added another extra-point kick to put the Blue Devils up 21-6 at halftime.
The Blue Devils added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Nicolay sprinted 51 yards into the end zone.
Quinn Faust finished the game 5-of-10 passing for 75 yards, while Nicolay rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Nicolay and Mason Ripp paced Lodi with five tackles. Nicolay recorded a sack, while Heyroth had an interception.
Jon Holtz paced Luther Prep on offense with 100 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Blue Devils will host Poynette in their final meeting as members of the Capitol North Conference at 7 p.m. this Friday.
