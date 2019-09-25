The Lodi girls tennis team continued its Capitol Conference schedule with matches against Lake Mills and Wayland Academy.
The Blue Devils suffered their first conference loss of the season on Sept. 17. Host Lake Mills knocked off Lodi 6-1.
Rachel Winters had the only win for the Lady Blue Devils at No. 4 singles. She defeated Sydney Williams 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, the L-Cats Jena Smith knocked off Dorothy Deans 6-0, 6-1.
The Lady L-Cats’ No. 2 singles player Molly Williams defeated Taylor Paar 7-5, 6-2.
Claudia Curtis had the final singles win for Lake Mills. She came from behind to beat Mya Bowman 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 3 spot.
At No. 1 singles, Lake Mills’ Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner bested Leah Beyer and Adriana Lee 6-2, 6-6 (4).
The L-Cats’ No. 2 duo of Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel got the best of Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert 6-2, 6-1.
Lake Mills closed out the night with a 6-1, 6-6 (2), 10-6 win by Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer over Lexy Karls and Oliva Lange at No. 3 doubles.
The Blue Devils bounced back to beat visiting Wayland Academy 5-2 on Sept. 19.
The win pushed Lodi to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the Capitol Conference.
The Lady Blue Devils came away with a sweep in doubles play against Wayland.
Lee and Beyer were a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Katie Tyranski and Mia Do at No. 1 doubles.
Sebert and Mayberry thwarted Erin Jaison and Keza Rutembesa 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Karls and Lange completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jing Jin and Onella Nkurunziza.
Bowman and Winters had the only singles wins for Lodi. Bowman knocked off Tamaki Hashiramoto 7-5, 6-4, while Winters blanked Hailey Kowing 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Wayland’s Emma Sessing downed Deans 6-3, 6-3, while No. 2 Sophia Lama bested Paar 6-2, 6-1.
The Lady Blue Devils will compete in the Capitol Conference Meet at Wayland Academy at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
Lodi will close out the regular season with a pair of non-conference home games. They will host McFarland on Oct. 1 and Sauk Prairie on Oct. 3. Both matches will start at 4 p.m.
