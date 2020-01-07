It took double overtime, but the Lodi boys basketball team captured its fifth straight victory last Friday.
The Blue Devils were able to outlast visiting River Valley 60-55.
“This was a great win for the boys versus a very strong team,” Lodi coach Mitch Hauser said. “While we made mistakes, we were aggressive and did not flinch when River Valley had some runs. We didn’t shoot particularly well, especially from behind the arc. All season we’ve really relied on our three-point shooting, so it was nice to have to grind out a game and win it in other ways.”
Lodi improved to 6-1 with the victory.
It took the Blue Devils some time to get going. They struggled offensively in the first half.
River Valley opened up a 21-16 lead in the first half.
Lodi picked up the pace in the second half. The Blue Devils outscored the Blackhawks 27-22 in the second half to force the game into overtime.
Both teams played great defense in the first overtime. They both were held to four points to send the game into a second overtime tied at 47
The Blue Devils stepped up in the second overtime and used a 13-8 surge to capture the win.
“I thought our Seniors really lead us,” Hauser said. “Jack (Persike) hit clutch free throws in the second overtime, while Logan Richards continues to do a little bit of everything. He hit two three-pointers late, had a nice spin move and finish and came up with a big steal in our press, all at crunch time.”
Persike, who was 9-of-17 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, led Lodi with 27 points.
Richards was 3-for-3 from three-point range and finished with 14 points, while Trey Traeder and Kade Parsons chipped in eight and six, respectively.
Parsons led the Blue Devils with eight rebounds, while Richards and Quinn Faust had six each.
“Kade Parsons continues to make hustle plays that you just can’t teach,” Hauser said. “He’s really improving his ability to finish inside, which makes us that much stronger moving forward.”
Faust collected a team-high five assists, while Parson registered a team-best four steals.
Josh Maier was the only River Valley player to score in double digits. He finished with 13 points, while teammates Will Bailey and Will Jewell chipped in nine each.
In their final preparation before the start of the Capitol North Conference season, the Blue Devils will host Marshall at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and play in Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.