The City of Lodi and the Lodi School District have entered into a joint agreement to provide school crossing guards.
District Administrator Chuck Pursell said at the latest Lodi School Board meeting there have been talked about sharing the cost of crossing guards with the city. He said the Lodi Police Department is no longer able to staff intersections such as the Four Corners.
The crossing guards are scheduled to monitor the Sauk Street and Strangeway Avenue intersection, Sauk Street Valley Drive intersection and the Main Street and Highway 60 intersection.
According to the agreement, the City of Lodi will pay the school district $4,100 this year for the 2019-2020 school year. The district will provide the city a projection of expected costs and review any changes for the following year.
Athletic storage shed
The Lodi Planning Commission received a request for approval of a general development permit and architectural design review permit for a new athletic storage shed at Lodi High School.
The shed is expected to be 1,920 square feet and will be used to store athletic equipment for the football field, track and tennis courts. The current proposed space is in a section of an existing parking lot behind the Lodi High School tennis courts. It would occupy the equivalent of eight parking spaces.
The design is a metal building with garage doors on the north and south end. The building would be tan and gray to match the football field press box.
In other business, the City Council discussed the following:
- Lodi High School homecoming parade street use permit
- Resolution to approve the option to discontinue participation in CDBG Housing RLF Program
- Resolution to authorize reimbursement for tape on pickleball court
- Resolution to approve agreement with Lodi Area Fire District
- Resolution to approve agreement with Lodi Area EMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.