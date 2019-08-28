The Lodi girls tennis team had a strong start to the 2019 season. The Blue Devils kicked off the year by winning two of its three matches at the quadrangular they hosted on Aug. 19.
The Lady Blue Devils edged Baraboo 4-3 and blanked Portage 7-0. But, they dropped a 5-2 decision to Grafton.
Lodi was propelled to the win over Baraboo by a singles sweep.
Dorothy Deans got things going at No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Rachel Walter, while No. 2 Mya Bowman came from behind to beat Alice Davies 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.
Taylor Paar won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, over Kelsey Gasser at No. 3 singles.
Rachel Winters completed the sweep with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 come-from-behind win over Anva Carlson-Edwards.
Baraboo pulled off the sweep in doubles play.
Paige Lewison and Melanie Koypie won 7-6, 6-4 over Lodi’s Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 doubles, the Thunderbirds’ Ellie Goethel and Elena Holloway beat Krista Mayberry and Oliva Lange 6-3, 7-6.
The Lady Thunderbirds’ No. 3 duo of Jillian Shanks and Zoe Kolar defeated Lexy Karls and Mira Potter 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Lodi also pulled off a singles sweep against Portage.
Deans got the ball rolling with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Britta McKinnon, while Bowman swept Riley Wood 6-1, 6-2.
Paar rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory over Kylie Owens, while Winters shut out Ruby Atkinson 6-0, 6-0.
The Blue Devils picked up three more wins in doubles action.
Lee and Beyer started things off with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anna Tamboli and Makenna Bisch.
Mayberry and Lange kept the momentum going with a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Izzy Kruger and Katelyn Gulrud.
Karls and Potter completed the team sweep with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi.
The Lady Blue Devils failed to earn a win in singles play against Grafton, but won twice on the doubles’ side.
Lee and Beyer looked strong in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Hunter Bault and Savanah Leyer.
Karls and Potter had the only other victory, as they downed Katie Lindeman and Hailey Bault 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Grafton’s Andrea Vanderloop and Jamie Kretlow beat Mayberry and Lange 6-3, 6-3.
Grafton started its singles sweep when Lidia Olson downed Deans 6-3, 6-2.
Taylor Wenter knocked off Bowman 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while No. 3 Sierra Loughlin got the best of Paar 6-2, 6-2.
Kate Aleknavicius completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Winters.
The Lady Blue Devils are back in action tonight. They will play a 4:30 p.m. non-conference match at Reedsburg.
Lodi will host a tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.