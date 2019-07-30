The Lodi City Council addressed the recent water rate increase from the unauthorized west side booster station issue at their regular meeting July 23, which resulted in an investigation from the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Representatives from MSA Professional services, the City of Lodi’s engineer consultant, and the council answered any questions from the audience and went over the timeline for how this came to be.
The booster station timeline starts on June 22, 2016 when the city approved MSA for a study to determine a potential service area for future development of the west side of the city. The Lodi School District then passed their referendum on Nov. 8, 2016 to build a new primary school, which led into investigations on where to build.
On May 31, 2017, MSA informed the City of Lodi that boosted water pressure may be required for the school. District Administrator Chuck Pursell spoke at the meeting and said when the district designed the school, they believed there was enough water pressure, given the booster stations that already existed, would supply the natural water for drinking and could possibly cover the fire suppression, which is now a requirement for all public buildings.
“When the calculations and the flows came in, it was obvious that the pressure was not going to be able to supply the fire suppression,” Pursell said. “We could run the building, we just couldn’t suppress a fire if there was one.”
During discussions with MSA and the city, Pursell said there were different options for what they could do moving forward. One option was for the school to build their own booster station. However, he said it was best for the long-term interest of everybody and future growth and development on the north side that this booster station was necessary, “but it was going to be costly.”
On June 21, the Lodi Utility Commission discussed the potential for constructing the new booster station at the well four site. They presented a preliminary budget of $1.2 million for the booster station and $225,000 for a standby generator.
Lodi submitted an application for authorization to build the booster station on March 20 of 2018 to the PSC. MSA advised the city the construction of the booster station could not start until they received authorization.
However, due to the time constraints for the project, the city began construction before approval and started construction on April 17, 2018.
The PSC opened their investigation into the project on Aug. 8, 2018, after the booster station was built. An investigation from the PSC determined the cover letter for the request for authorization did not request expedited review. The booster station was placed into service on Aug. 28.
In response to a list of questions from the PSC, the City of Lodi said “the consultant indicated to the City they were hopeful the merits of the project, the project schedule and the request for construction authorization would have resulted in an expedited review and issuance of authorization.”
The City of Lodi received a letter of reprimand Dec. 21 for failing to obtain a certificate of authority.
The PSC made their final decision June 12 where they authorized the city’s water rate case to include the recovery of the cost of the booster station. This resulted in a 35% increase in water bills to the 1,329 metered customers, with an increase of $9 to average residential users. The rates take effect in August.
Residents spoke out at the meeting with some of their own questions. One resident asked who made the decision to proceed with the booster station after the council was told they wouldn’t receive the authorization in time. Mayor Jim Ness said the council goes on the recommendation from their consultants.
“Everything we do, we rely on our engineers and everything else and they told us this would happen,” Ness said. “The decision was made that we would keep going. If you want to blame somebody, blame me.”
He also said the city made a commitment to the school district to have the primary school ready by Sept. 4.
“Who would have been here last September if that school wasn’t online?” Ness said. “We wouldn’t have had classrooms for them because everything was shut off. The remodeling was done on the other three schools, everything was done. If we don't have a class, where would they have gone?”
Director of Administration Julie Ostrander said the City of Lodi will now be doing a simplified rate study every three years. Before the booster station, the city had not done a water rate case since 2009.
Alderperson Rich Stevenson said the city had a lack of construction and the council did not feel it was right to do a rate case. He said the city “should have still increased rates during the recession but we did not.”
Several residents talked about how the sudden increase in the water bill has been jarring for them. Mike Goethel asked why citizens weren’t made aware of the coming changes sooner. Alderperson Ann Groves-Lloyd said even she didn’t know it was coming.
“I’ve never been through this as an alderperson,” Groves-Lloyd said. “I thought the referendum got passed and we were good. I had no idea what we needed infrastructure wise was not included. This was a first time.”
She said, moving forward, the City Council wants to improve communication and make sure the next time a referendum is done that they are able to know “what might be down the road.”
