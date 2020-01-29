The Ice Age Nordic ski teams traveled to Iola for the 6-kilometer Iola Norseman races.
The Ice Age girls team placed second. Norah Lee paced the girls with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes, 58 seconds, followed by Amelia Heider (5th, 20:09), Hannah Heider (11th, 22:05), Tori Falk (16th) and Julia Kashuk (20th).
Blackhawk swept the podium on the girls’ side with Lily Hubanks earning the overall win in a time of 18:18.
In the boys race, Ice Age’s Todd Niles finished (10th, 17:54), followed by Wyatt Bennett (11th, 18:16) and Nathan Ducat (12th, 18:43). Ice Age finished in third place behind BlackHawk Nordic and Wausau United.
“This is a tough race with a lot of hills and very similar to the state meet course, which everyone has to race in two weeks,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said. “As usual, snow conditions in Iola were fabulous.”
The South Conference Meet will take place in Delafield Thursday evening under the lights at Lapham Peak State Park. With all conference teams at 100 percent, Ice Age is hoping for a fourth-place finish.
(0) comments
