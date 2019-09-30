The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is closing the 25-foot handgun ranges at Columbia County and Yellowstone facilities pursuant to s. NR 45.04(1)(b) until further notice due to public safety reasons and facilities' degradation.
The DNR has determined that closure is necessary for the protection of the public. DNR will investigate how best to manage the design and use of these facilities safely.
Public safety at, and around, DNR-managed ranges is the top priority for the department; and, backstop design and use are critical to safety. As part of continuous safety monitoring, it was realized the backstops at the 25-foot handgun ranges at the Columbia County and Yellowstone Lake facilities were becoming degraded by excessive use.
The 25-foot ranges will likely be closed throughout the winter and will reopen if the DNR is confident in the safety of the design. There are likely to be new use limitations and designs if they reopen.
The DNR is committed to providing a safe, enjoyable range experience for its users. In that endeavor, the department will continue to monitor, evaluate, and make necessary range modifications and improvements to ensure the public's safety while they recreate at DNR-managed ranges.
Please visit the DNR's web site for more on public ranges.
